Platform for income tax declarations has opened

The platform for submitting the 2023 income tax forms has opened, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) said on Friday.

The deadline for filing Greek income (for the 2022 calendar year) is June 30. For those owing tax, the first installment will be due at the end of July 2023 and the last on February 29, 2024 (eight installments).

AADE said that a discount of 3% on the tax will be provided if full payment is made by July 31.

It also noted that the basic forms E1 and E2 have been simplified, while the E3 form will be automatically filled in through the data provided by the platform myDATA.

In addition, the procedure to file Greek income for Greek residents abroad has also been simplified.