ECONOMY

Platform for income tax declarations has opened

Platform for income tax declarations has opened

The platform for submitting the 2023 income tax forms has opened, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) said on Friday. 

The deadline for filing Greek income (for the 2022 calendar year) is June 30. For those owing tax, the first installment will be due at the end of July 2023 and the last on February 29, 2024 (eight installments). 

AADE said that a discount of 3% on the tax will be provided if full payment is made by July 31. 

It also noted that the basic forms E1 and E2 have been simplified, while the E3 form will be automatically filled in through the data provided by the platform myDATA. 

In addition, the procedure to file Greek income for Greek residents abroad has also been simplified.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Housing scheme gets under way
SOCIAL POLICY

Housing scheme gets under way

Original feta cheese… made in France
EXPORTS

Original feta cheese… made in France

Cash reserve allowed for economic recovery
GIORGOS HOULIARAKIS

Cash reserve allowed for economic recovery

Consumers eating into their savings
ECONOMY

Consumers eating into their savings

Greece raises $2.7 billion as new 5-year bond sees strong demand
ECONOMY

Greece raises $2.7 billion as new 5-year bond sees strong demand

Employers can’t find the staff they want
EMPLOYMENT

Employers can’t find the staff they want