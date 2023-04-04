Eurogroup chief congratulates Greece on its economic progress

Eurogroup chief Paschal Donohoe congratulated Greece and its Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Greece’s economic progress in recent years during their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Tuesday.

The Irish minister for public expenditure, national development plan delivery and reform also highlighted the constructive contribution of Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras at the meetings of the eurozone finance ministers’ council.

Donohoe and Mitsotakis reportedly discussed sustainable fiscal policies by the member-states combined with a renewed framework of economic governance on EU level.