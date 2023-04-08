ECONOMY ECONOMY

Cypriots buy more food than needed

A recent report has found that Cypriots have a tendency to purchase more food than they actually need, leading to unnecessary waste and higher expenses. However, the report also noted that this behavior is slowly improving, as more people become aware of the issue and take steps to address it.

According to the study, Cypriot households throw away an average of 250 euros’ worth of food per year. This amounts to roughly €76 million per year of wasted food in Cyprus.

The study also found that 38% of food waste comprises fresh fruit and vegetables, 24% is bread and bakery products, 16% is leftovers, and the remaining 22% is made up of various other food items.

The report, which was conducted by a local environmental group, found that, on average, Cypriot households throw away approximately 28% of the food they buy. This amounts to roughly 175,000 tons of food waste per year, which has significant economic, environmental and social effects.

One of the main reasons behind this trend is the cultural habit of overstocking, where people buy more food than they need to ensure they always have enough, leading to food waste.

