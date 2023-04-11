Indirect taxes account for 60% of all tax revenue

In 2022 indirect taxes brought revenues of 33.2 billion euros to the state budget, compared to €28.1 billion in 2021.

Within just one year revenues increased by €5 billion, so that the ratio of indirect taxes from all tax revenue exceeded 60% for the first time in at least 20 years.

Soaring inflation, the increase in consumption due to growth, but also the familiarity of consumers with electronic payments – which also assisted with the reduction of VAT evasion – contributed to this collection record, as well as opening the debate on what should be done with indirect tax rates in the coming years.

Greece’s basic VAT rate is among the three highest in Europe.