ECONOMY TAXATION

Indirect taxes account for 60% of all tax revenue

Indirect taxes account for 60% of all tax revenue

In 2022 indirect taxes brought revenues of 33.2 billion euros to the state budget, compared to €28.1 billion in 2021.

Within just one year revenues increased by €5 billion, so that the ratio of indirect taxes from all tax revenue exceeded 60% for the first time in at least 20 years.

Soaring inflation, the increase in consumption due to growth, but also the familiarity of consumers with electronic payments – which also assisted with the reduction of VAT evasion – contributed to this collection record, as well as opening the debate on what should be done with indirect tax rates in the coming years.

Greece’s basic VAT rate is among the three highest in Europe. 

Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AI to scan for swimming pools
TAXATION

AI to scan for swimming pools

Major debtors refuse to pay
FINANCE

Major debtors refuse to pay

Major decline in state debtors
TAXATION

Major decline in state debtors

POS link with cash registers
FINANCE

POS link with cash registers

Cash reserve allowed for economic recovery
GIORGOS HOULIARAKIS

Cash reserve allowed for economic recovery

Greek tax revenues exceed target in January-February
ECONOMY

Greek tax revenues exceed target in January-February