ECONOMY

Mytilineos raises share buyback price ceiling

A Mytilineos SA general shareholders’ meeting on Monday approved a board plan to raise the price ceiling of a share buyback program from 25 to 40 euros and create a special reserve up to €20 million euros to cover the company’s participation in investments included in the development law.

The shareholders meeting also approved a board plan to split the infrastructure sector of the company and merge with Mytilineos’ subsidiary Metka, as well as to split the concessions sector and merge with Mytilineos’ subsidiary M Concessions.

Business Markets Industry

