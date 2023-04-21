Current accounts deficit drops to €1.5 billion

The Greek current account deficit fell by 3 billion euros in the January-February period this year compared with the corresponding period in 2022, to stand at €1.5 billion, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

More specifically, the central bank attributed this development chiefly to an improvement in the balance of goods as well as in the secondary income account, which was offset to a degree by a worsening in the primary income account and the services balance.

A drop in the deficit of the balance of goods was accounted for by a larger increase in exports than in imports.

Exports grew by 25.1% at current prices (10.7% at constant prices) and imports increased marginally by 0.3% at current prices (-1.1% at constant prices).