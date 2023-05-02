ECONOMY

Niche cruises discussed at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum

Luxury cruise guests seek out of secret gem destinations with unique human and sustainable experiences, last week’s Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum heard.

“Going to homes of local people or spending time with a local chef are just a couple of examples,” said Constantine Venetopoulos, director of communications and PR at Variety Cruises.

“We have launched a product ‘Unexplored Greece’ visiting Ikaria and Amorgos and it is now our best seller. Our boats are for 50 guests, so we are niche and for us finding these places is basically finding what our guests want.”

It is important to distinguish between what is popular and what is trendy, added Michele Bosco, EMEA manager for shore excursions and operations at Princess Cruises: “Smaller group tours are becoming more popular, such as food and drink walking tours of local non-touristic venues.”

