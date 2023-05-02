Fiscal space of 900 mln euros

The 2023-2026 Stability Program that the government submitted over the weekend to the European Commission allows for some 900 million euros of fiscal space this year, which can be used for possible new handouts to be implemented after the elections.

In contrast, for the following years the margins will narrow and perhaps – especially in 2025 and 2026 – restrictive measures of the order of €500 million euros will be needed, since the European Union Stability Pact imposes primary surpluses above 2% of gross domestic product.

The program constitutes a medium-term forecast, as well as a commitment for the economic policy to be followed.

For 2023, forecasts have improved, thanks to stronger growth and better-than-expected 2022 fiscal results, so the primary surplus is now estimated at 1.1% of GDP, up from the 0.7% of GDP reported in the budget. However, the government notes in the Stability Program that the target of 0.7% of GDP is maintained, leaving open the possibility of new benefits, even if the cost of a second election contest, estimated at around €150-200 million, as well as the cost of some of the measures announced by the prime minister, with effect from this year.

The program notes that the estimate for a surplus of 1.1% of GDP “does not take into account unforeseen expenses or post-election measures that may arise during the year.” Of course, the rating agencies would prefer to see the primary surplus this year exceed 1% of GDP, as they have told economic staff members, in view of achieving investment grade.

For the following years, a primary surplus of 2.1% of GDP in 2024, 2.3% of GDP in 2025 and 2.5% of GDP in 2026 is forecast. In these forecasts, the increases in the salary of civil servants and pensions have been taken into account, though not the other measures announced by the prime minister. The cost of these measures, according to economic staff sources, amounts to 0.1% of GDP for 2024 and 0.3% of GDP for 2025 and 2026.