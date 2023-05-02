ANEK’s rescue becomes more difficult

Despite the recovery of tourism, which in 2022 helped companies such as Aegean, Autohellas and Attica Group to break historic records in their results, ferry company ANEK has recorded a further deterioration in its financial position.

The only way forward, according to the chartered accountants signing the firm’s annual financial report for 2022, is the implementation of its rescue agreement by Attica Group and the execution of the deal with banks and other creditors for extensive impairment of its debt obligations.

However, the implementation of those agreements, which were based on 2021 data, is expected to be further delayed.