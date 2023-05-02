ECONOMY BUSINESS

ANEK’s rescue becomes more difficult

ANEK’s rescue becomes more difficult

Despite the recovery of tourism, which in 2022 helped companies such as Aegean, Autohellas and Attica Group to break historic records in their results, ferry company ANEK has recorded a further deterioration in its financial position.

The only way forward, according to the chartered accountants signing the firm’s annual financial report for 2022, is the implementation of its rescue agreement by Attica Group and the execution of the deal with banks and other creditors for extensive impairment of its debt obligations.

However, the implementation of those agreements, which were based on 2021 data, is expected to be further delayed. 

Business Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ONEX to distribute 1.8 mln euros to Elefsis Shipyards’ workers
ECONOMY

ONEX to distribute 1.8 mln euros to Elefsis Shipyards’ workers

Attica Group’s 2022 revenue up 52% on 2021
ECONOMY

Attica Group’s 2022 revenue up 52% on 2021

Fincantieri, Elefsis Shipyards and local industrial firms sign MoUs
ECONOMY

Fincantieri, Elefsis Shipyards and local industrial firms sign MoUs

Elefsis Shipyards, Fincantieri sign memorandum to build warships in Greece
ECONOMY

Elefsis Shipyards, Fincantieri sign memorandum to build warships in Greece

First step to sale of Attica Group
BUSINESS

First step to sale of Attica Group

Lomar Shipping buys out Carl Buettner
ECONOMY

Lomar Shipping buys out Carl Buettner