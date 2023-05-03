Nine in 10 businesses can’t find staff

Staff shortages are a problem not only found in sectors with seasonal activity, such as tourism and catering, but horizontally and vertically across all economic activity. Indicatively, a survey by the Greek Exporters Association (SEVE) has shown that nine out of 10 enterprises are looking for employees.

The number of companies that took part in the survey was 118, while the results showed that finding human resources is a major problem and a cause of concern for Greek companies, whether they are very small, with up to 10 employees, or slightly larger with 11 to 50 employees, medium-sized companies with 51-250 employees or large ones with more than 251 employees.

Companies are seeking not only experts in emerging technologies but also master’s-degree holders from top universities, as well as high school graduates who are competent craftsmen.

The vast majority of businesses consider the mismatch between supply and demand to be a very serious issue and blame it on a lack of specialization and training.

Although the survey does not provide a qualitative analysis of the results, which would provide a first answer to what needs to change in order to address the problem, SEVE points out that on the one hand, a better and more effective connection between educational institutions and businesses is required, as well as the strengthening of technical education and an emphasis on professions of the future, and, on the other hand, the reduction of non-wage labor costs.

Wage costs in Greece are low compared with most other EU member-states, even in dynamic and growing sectors.

An indication of the situation is a report by the Foundation for Economic & Industrial Research (IOBE) evaluating the current statutory minimum wage – in the context of the scientific consultation prior to this year’s increase. According to the report a large part of wage earners (around 700,000 or 29.6% of the total) were employed in 2022 at small enterprises of less than 10 persons, of whom 35% were paid the minimum wage.

Correspondingly, the average wage for those employed at small enterprises with up to 10 persons was €962 in 2022. But also at all enterprises, the average wage did not exceed 1,200 euros. At large enterprises with up to 250 employees it was €1,750 and at enterprises with more than 251 employees it was €1,500.