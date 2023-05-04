Tax payment via foreign cards

Foreign citizens and Greeks living abroad will be able to pay any tax obligations with credit and debit cards issued by foreign banks from late 2023. The Independent Authority for Public Revenue has already started the tender and soon the contractor of the project will be decided, so that by the end of 2023 those holding foreign cards will be able to make payments to the state.

For example, Greek residents abroad who are liable for inheritance tax and do not hold a Greek card will be able to pay the tax due in a short period of time either through Taxisnet or in person at the tax office via POS. Also, for a yacht that moors in a Greek port, its owner or leaser will be able to pay port fees with the card they have. Until today, the amount was blocked on the card and after a long time the fees were paid to the state. Now this will be done directly via POS.

The measure will facilitate the tax transactions of thousands of citizens, as data show that every year foreigners who pay taxes in Greece carry out a total of more than 150,000 transactions with the tax office.

Tender applicants should serve cards bearing the marks of the international card organizations VISA and Mastercard. Optionally they can serve cards bearing the marks of Diners Club, American Express and China UnionPay.