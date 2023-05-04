Debt to drop faster than Italy’s

Greece will have a lower debt as a percentage of its gross domestic product than Italy in 2026, losing this negative lead in this sector for the first time after 15 years, according to the 2023-2026 Stability Programs, which the two countries submitted to the European Commission last week.

The Greek debt will then be 135.2% of GDP, compared to Italy’s 140.4%, provided, of course, the two programs are implemented according to the forecasts.

Greece’s debt, after falling by 23.3 percentage points in 2022, when it reached 171.3% of GDP, is projected to continue its sharp downward course. This year it is projected to close at 162.6% of GDP and then at 150.8% of GDP in 2024, at 142.6% of GDP in 2025 and at 135.2% of GDP in 2026. So, overall, it will decline by 36.1 percentage points in the next four years. Compared to the all-time high in 2020, when it was 206.3% of GDP, the decline of Greek debt to 135.2% of GDP in 2026 by 71.1 percentage points is impressive.

In contrast, Italy’s ratio will show a slow retreat: From 144.4% of GDP in 2022, it is projected to be 142.1% this year and then 141.4% in 2024, 140.9% in 2025 and 140.4% in 2026.