ECONOMY

New tourism target-markets ‘bringing additional revenue to the Greek economy’

Kastoria in Western Macedonia is a tourism destination for all seasons.

The high performance as well as the very good prospects of the current tourist season were confirmed by the data released by Greece’s Civil Aviation Service on passenger traffic at the country’s airports in the first quarter of 2023, with Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias underlining in a tweet on Thursday that “new target-markets are bringing additional revenue to the Greek economy.”

According to the service, a total of 6,877,069 international and domestic passengers passed through the airports in the January-March period.

This number corresponds to a 52.8% increase from the same period in 2022 and a 2.9% rise compared to the same quarter of 2019.

