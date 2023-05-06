Payment programs picking up

The participation of tax and social security debtors in the 72- or 120-installment arrangements is increasing gradually, but without recording any significant performance. Applications are still low, but lately there seems to be a bit more interest.

It is indicative that while in the first 15 days of the arrangements’ revival interest in the new favorable provisions amounted to approximately 0.5% to 0.8% of those with debts to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), now approximately 5% of those who had dropped out of an arrangement have applied for its revival.

According to the most recent data Kathimerini has seen, a total of 3,909 applications have been submitted to EFKA for the revival of their 120- and 72-installment arrangements (including the Covid-period arrangement) and a total of 2,614 settlements have already been completed, as applications are processed by hand.

Another 5,998 applications have been processed – in this case quickly, as that is done electronically through an automated service – and concern the activation of the 72-installment arrangement for those who had not paid installments during the energy crisis (September 2021 – December 2022).

Of course, in total, according to the data of the Center for Social Security Debt Collection (KEAO), more than 195,000 arrangements have fallen through. In practice, this means that only 5% of debtors have submitted an application for rejoining this favorable procedure, which creates a big headache for the competent services of EFKA and KEAO.

It is estimated that in the next few weeks, especially after the elections, there will be greater interest from debtors in rejoining the programs, thus gaining social security clearance. After all, the leeway given to the self-employed to obtain clearance is until the end of May. It should be noted, however, that the deadline for submitting applications in both cases of revival of the arrangements is July 31, with officials expecting that interest will be stimulated again near the deadline, as is usually the case.