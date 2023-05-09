ECONOMY

GNTO picks up Best Booth Content award in Seoul

GNTO picks up Best Booth Content award in Seoul

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) collected the Best Booth Content award at the 38th Seoul International Travel Fair (SITIF), held on May 4-7, it was reported on Monday.

The award was presented to GNTO for its novel and creative marketing campaign, highlighting yet again Greece’s prominent position in the global tourism industry.

At the fair, GNTO welcomed thousands of Koreans interested in all popular Greek destinations, from the Greek islands to the picturesque mountains and the religious sites, such as Meteora or the Paths of Saint Paul.

Many K-Pop music producers and journalists that visited the Greek Pavilion expressed their excitement about Greece and the potential collaborations in the tourism industry.

Tourism Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Albanian visitors to Greece break receipts record in 2022
ECONOMY

Albanian visitors to Greece break receipts record in 2022

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers
ECONOMY

Aegean Air reports big increase in passengers

New flights to Croatia from Athens
ECONOMY

New flights to Croatia from Athens

Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens
ECONOMY

Air Canada resumes direct service to Athens

China and Australia set to boost Greek tourism
ECONOMY

China and Australia set to boost Greek tourism

Paris-Cephalonia flights to start from April 22
ECONOMY

Paris-Cephalonia flights to start from April 22