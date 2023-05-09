Records not just in flights but also in delays

During this summer, Greece is not only certain to post a record number of flights and passengers but also a record amount of delays in the departures and arrivals of airplanes.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2019, the number of passengers handled by Athens International Airport has increased by 4%, to 6.6 million people, in the first four months of this year.

During the same period, the number of flights increased by 2.9%, reaching approximately 59,400. Accordingly, in the country’s 14 largest airports outside Athens, passenger traffic increased annually in the first quarter of this year by 2.5%, while the number of flights is only 2.7% lower.

However, in addition to strong numbers, flight delays have also returned. The number of arrivals and departures at Athens Airport amounts to 18 per hour, while last year it was 28.

That reduction is related to the practice adopted arbitrarily by air traffic controllers, who decided to reduce the rate of aircraft movement management for reasons they deem necessary, such as, for example, completing the upgrade of electronic systems.