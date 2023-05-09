MSC Musica to homeport in Piraeus this summer

MSC Cruises announced in Piraeus on Sunday that it is basing a new ship in Greece’s main port for this summer season.

MSC Musica will for the first time homeport in Greece and operate 26 seven-night voyages between May and October from Piraeus to Santorini, Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Cyprus and Mykonos.

MSC Sinfonia will visit Piraeus 20 times this summer months with voyages between Greece, Croatia and Italy, and five other ships – MSC Armonia, MSC Lirica, MSC Splendida, MSC Opera and MSC Divina – will call at Crete, Rhodes, Kefalonia, Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu and Zakynthos throughout the season.