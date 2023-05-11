Stark warning from Stournaras

It is not the first time that Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras has expressed his concern in the pre-election period. He has done so whenever he thought necessary, often drawing a backlash from political forces, because that is what he believes is his role as a central banker: to warn of potential risks to the economy, often ignored or deliberately played down by parties in the runup to elections.

In his interview with online newspaper Imerisia on Wednesday, Stournaras caused a sensation by emphasizing that “there is no fiscal space to accommodate all these pre-election announcements.”

As he explained, “we have not yet reached investment grade, or achieved a cyclically adjusted primary surplus of 2% of GDP to ensure long-term public debt sustainability.” The statement was made against the backdrop of announcements by SYRIZA for a 5.6-billion-euro-per-year program (which according to government calculations could reach as much as €20 billion) and by the government for a program of the order of €2-3 billion per year.

Behind these public warnings is a deeper concern over out-of-bounds benefits, which he has voiced to interlocutors: that conditions will get tougher due to higher interest rates and slower growth, so the fiscal effort should be stepped up, not eased.

“In 2022,” Stournaras told his interlocutors, “revenues outperformed, also thanks to high inflation. Therefore a feeling is created that this can continue, that we entered, that is, some kind of fiscal autopilot. In reality, however, we will be in an environment where inflation is falling, as is the rate of economic growth, while interest rates are rising. Well, the fiscal effort will make it quite difficult.”

This is why the central banker stresses that the country’s aim should be to achieve a cyclically adjusted primary surplus of 2% of GDP. “In 2022 the conditions were very favorable,” he explained, referring to the positive fiscal effect of the upturn in the economic cycle, with nominal GDP increasing by 15%.