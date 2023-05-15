Debt chasing is costly and time-consuming

Greece is included in the top five European countries where it takes the longest time to track down debtors.

According to pan-European research carried out by claims management company Intrum, chasing overdue debts is estimated to cost European businesses a total of 275 billion euros, more than the GDP of Finland, and the time spent tracking them down is estimated to be a total of 74 days per year or 29% of working hours.

The cost for an average business in Europe – mainly administrative costs resulting from the people it needs to allocate and the working hours required to collect debts – is estimated at €9,194 per year. The Intrum survey was carried out in 29 countries in Europe, including Greece, at 10,556 small, medium-sized and large enterprises, between November 2022 and March 2023.

Topping this chart is Finland, where 51% of businesses spend more than 10 hours a week collecting overdue debts.

This is followed by France, where 49% of businesses are in the same position, Poland (47% of businesses) and Germany and Greece, where 46% of businesses need to spend more than 10 hours a week hunting for debts. In fact, 5% need to spend more than 20 hours a week on this process.

According to Intrum’s European Payments Report 2022, the average actual payment time of businesses to other businesses was 50 days and government to businesses 62 days, a time of 13 days more than the average time agreed between the two sides. It is worth noting that in 2019, the last year before the onset of the pandemic, the average real time for payments between businesses in Greece was 64 days (with a European average of 40 days) and for state payments to businesses 115 days (with the European average at 42 days).

According to Intrum’s latest available data from the 2019 report, 4.1% of debt in Greece (the third highest among the 25 countries surveyed) had been written off.

As expected, the sector that mainly spends time on debt collection, time needed to send reminders to debtors but also issue payment orders and go to court, is the financial sector, basically banks. Some 45% of businesses in this sector spend more than 10 hours every week on this process.