Travel receipts set for record

The president of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) and Electra Hotels & Resorts CEO and co-owner Yiannis Retsos expects a historic high in travel receipts in 2023.

A few days before the end of his second term, he spoke to Kathimerini and explained that although he is optimistic about the season ahead, there are major challenges that Greek tourism will have to overcome.

“Everyone must keep in mind that even the most successful models can collapse overnight,” he said, underlining that the industry will have to serve the principles of sustainability. He noted there are areas in Greece so developed for tourism that obviously do not fit in with incentives for investments and admits that there are still problems in tourism.

“Obviously destination management is the first objective. And we mean infrastructure improvement, large and smaller public infrastructures that affect the lives of residents and visitors. We talked about enriching existing products but also creating new ones. And of course the way you will promote all this abroad,” he said.

Still, he remains optimistic that both the next SETE leadership and Greece as a whole now have the experience to overcome the challenges and chart an even brighter path for tourism.

