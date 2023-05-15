State budget outperforms in Jan-April

The Greek state budget recorded a primary surplus of 2.434 billion euros in the January-April period, compared to a budget target for a surplus of €869 million and a primary deficit of €799 million in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

In a report on budget execution on an amended cash basis, the ministry said the general government balance showed a deficit of €798 million in the four-month period, compared to a budget target for a €3.829 billion shortfall and a deficit of €3.316 billion last year.

Net revenue was €21.042 billion, 13.5% above the target, with tax revenue rising 10.1% to €17.87 billion. Tax returns totaled €2.129 billion, €390 million above the target, while Public Investment Program revenue totaled €1.756 billion, €341 million above the target.

Budget spending amounted to €21.84 billion, €535 million below the target and up €833 million on 2022. Public Investment Program spending totaled €2.811 billion, €190 million below the target.

In April, net revenue was €4.199 billion, €216 million above the monthly target, with tax revenue up 4.9% to €4.261 billion. Tax rebates totaled €407 million, up €22 million on the target.