Commerce expert says companies must become more flexible and customer-oriented

“The consumer and not the product is now at the center of commercial strategy,” Ken Hughes, an expert on matters of consumer behavior and experience told “The Future of Commerce,” an event organized by the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Hughes noted that the metaverse will include almost all the operations of the physical world, changes will be constant, with personalization and interaction the dominant trends in transactions, “where everyone addresses electronic devices for any questions.”

He added that companies must be flexible and adaptable to the future, becoming more customer-oriented.