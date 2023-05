Ride-hailing company Uber announced on Wednesday in New York that it is about to launch water taxis in Greece, starting with Mykonos.

Holidaymakers on the Cyclades island will from mid-June be able to book a boat trip through the Uber app, for a maximum of eight people per ride.

Uber Boat will start this summer and the service will offer trips to destinations around the popular island, with more islands set to follow later.