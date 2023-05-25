ATHEX: Banks boost index helped by mid-caps

Unfazed by news of a German recession and a US credit default threat, the Greek stock market reverted to its upward trajectory on remarkable trading volume on Thursday, recapturing the 1,200-point level, with the help of growth in bank stocks. The universally positive first-quarter results of listed companies also contributed to the price growth.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,202.43 points, adding 0.89% to Wednesday’s 1,191.83 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.41% to end at 2,926.33 points, while mid-caps outperformed, rising 2.72%.

The banks index advanced 1.36%, as Piraeus improved 2.40%, National earned 2.24%, Alpha grabbed 0.85% and Eurobank climbed 0.47%. Viohalco soared 8.71%, Aegean Air augmented 6.14%, Lamda Development jumped 4.97%, ElvalHalcor collected 4.16%, GEK Terna took 3.47% and Ellaktor gained 3.26%, just as Coca-Cola HBC parted with 4.58%.

In total 86 stocks recorded gains, 24 sustained losses and 14 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 115.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €146.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.20% to 109.07 points.