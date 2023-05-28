ECONOMY

ALD Automotive-LeasePlan merger could affect Greek leasing market

The completion of the takeover of Dutch multinational LeasePlan by the French ALD Automotive for 4.9 billion euros leads to the merger of the two leasing and fleet management companies operating in Greece, with the position of managing director in the new structure (ALD Automotive-LeasePlan) being occupied by the previous CEO of LeasePlan, Costas Petroutsos.

While the merger does not bring any changes for customers of the two companies, it remains to be seen how it will affect the balance in the Greek leasing market, where Avis and Autohellas/Hertz have the largest share.

Globally, this new group, which manages 3.31 million vehicles, is launching new investments in e-cars, with ALD aiming for 50% of its fleet to be electric by 2030.

