Fishy situation in local aquaculture industry

Unpaid suppliers, fish cargoes that go to waste or are unsuitable when they reach their destination and are forced to be sold at lower prices, successive management changes and funds whose fate is unknown are just some of the elements that paint the picture today at Avramar.

This is the so-called “national champion” created four years ago, after the acquisition by Andromeda Seafood of Selonda and Nireus, with the participation of the Amerra and Mubadala funds.

A potential collapse of the company would have much greater consequences for the entire Greek fish farming industry and the sectors involved, ranging from suppliers to transport companies.