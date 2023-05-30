Greece comes second in the world for turning solar power into electricity

Greece is rated second globally in terms of incorporating solar photovoltaic (PV) technologies in its electrical power output, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA), it was reported on Saturday.

In the list of countries with the highest PV penetration, Spain comes first with 19.1%, followed by Greece at 17.5 %, Chile at 17% and the Netherlands and Australia at over 15%, with several other countries coming after.

According to IEA’s report – which examines the production potential of existing photovoltaic units in relation to total demand (not actual production) – the average penetration of photovoltaic energy at the end of 2022 in the EU was 8.7% and the international average 6.2%.

Investments in production units as well as in transmission and distribution networks have led to increasing penetration of green power in the country’s energy mix, as indicated in the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator’s (DEDDIE) 2022 figures, which show that DEDDIE has quadrupled the power of RES activated in the distribution network, compared to 2019.