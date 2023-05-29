ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse stays on its growth course

The peaceful conclusion of the Turkish elections and of the debt limit standoff in the US allowed European stocks to recover and the Greek bourse to extend its recent gains on Monday. The benchmark at Athinon Avenue climbed to a new nine-year high and turnover was remarkable given the holiday in the US and the UK.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,236.20 points, adding 1.25% to Friday’s 1,220.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.92% to end at 3,04.40 points.

The banks index, on the other hand, declined 0.56%, as Eurobank lost 1.04%, Piraeus contracted 0.57%, Alpha slid 0.35% and National slipped 0.20%.

Aegean Airlines flew 5.69% higher, Motor Oil climbed 5.25%, Sarantis soared 4.32%, Helleniq Energy jumped 3.91%, Ellaktor earned 3.41% and Quest Holdings collected 2.93%.

In total 89 stocks secured gains, 21 endured losses and 13 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 97 million euros, down from last Friday’s €150.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.43% to close at 108.95 points.

Stocks

