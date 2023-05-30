ECONOMY RETAIL

Private label products win over more and more consumers

[InTime News]

Consumers are increasingly turning to private-label products at supermarkets, as food inflation remains high.

According to data, sellers’ own products have seen their market share grow by as much as 6.6 percentage points compared to last year.

A typical example is dairy such as fresh milk, with the market share of private label products fluctuating at more than 18%-19%, similar to the share of frozen dough.

Even more impressive is the increase in packaged frozen meat, which is approaching a market share of 36%, data from the market research company Circana have shown.

Retail Economy

