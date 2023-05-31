Momentum in RES market powered by acquisitions

The Greek renewables market is seeing unprecedented business activity, with portfolios of hundreds of “green” megawatts changing hands.

Helleniq Energy appears very close to an agreement with Lightsource bp, which has 640 MW of photovoltaics, while PPC, after the acquisition of Enel Romania, is considering new moves in Bulgaria and Serbia. After obtaining Ellaktor’s RES sector, Motor Oil recently proceeded to acquire 51% of 16 photovoltaic parks with a capacity of 1.9 GW.

The market expects the acquisition of Enel’s activities in Greece by the Macquarie fund and mainly the takeover of Terna Energy by Australia’s First Sentier.