ECONOMY BUSINESS

Momentum in RES market powered by acquisitions

Momentum in RES market powered by acquisitions
[InTime News]

The Greek renewables market is seeing unprecedented business activity, with portfolios of hundreds of “green” megawatts changing hands.

Helleniq Energy appears very close to an agreement with Lightsource bp, which has 640 MW of photovoltaics, while PPC, after the acquisition of Enel Romania, is considering new moves in Bulgaria and Serbia. After obtaining Ellaktor’s RES sector, Motor Oil recently proceeded to acquire 51% of 16 photovoltaic parks with a capacity of 1.9 GW.

The market expects the acquisition of Enel’s activities in Greece by the Macquarie fund and mainly the takeover of Terna Energy by Australia’s First Sentier.

Energy Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Motor Oil buys into solar energy company
ECONOMY

Motor Oil buys into solar energy company

PPC swings to profits in year’s first quarter
ECONOMY

PPC swings to profits in year’s first quarter

Energean unveils plans for Israeli gas exploration
ECONOMY

Energean unveils plans for Israeli gas exploration

Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU
ECONOMY

Copelouzos, InfinityPower sign GREGY MoU

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects
ECONOMY

ADMIE and Telecom Egypt mull new joint projects

The problem of ‘energy tourism’
ELECTRICITY MARKET

The problem of ‘energy tourism’