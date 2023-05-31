ECONOMY TOURISM

Cyprus has got over loss of Russians

Cyprus has got over loss of Russians

Tourism in Cyprus appears to be recovering from the repercussions of sanctions on Russia, following the invasion of Ukraine, recording an increase of 8% compared to 2019, which was a very good season for the island, according to figures discussed on Tuesday during a parliamentary committee on tourism, in the presence of Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis.

It was pointed out, however, that some businesses are still facing a serious sustainability issue and calls are made to the government for support so that they won’t close down.

Committee Chair Kyriakos Hadjiyiannis said that the businesses seriously affected by Russian sanctions could get assistance from the government in order to also curb unemployment. He called for a support plan by the administration.

Deputy Minister Koumis spoke of the blow from on tourism arrivals from Russia and Ukraine but also the increase in the expenses of tourism businesses which leads to a rise in prices. He said that in 2019 the tourists from these two markets reached 876,000 or 22% of total arrivals. 

He added that this year’s arrivals show a 38% increase compared to last year.

Tourism Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Q1 surge for tourism in Cyprus
TOURISM

Q1 surge for tourism in Cyprus

Airports in Cyprus see figures surge
TOURISM

Airports in Cyprus see figures surge

Cyprus sees more tourism cash in January
TOURISM

Cyprus sees more tourism cash in January

World Bank aids Akamas development
CYPRUS

World Bank aids Akamas development

Cyprus tourism minister enlists diaspora
CYPRUS

Cyprus tourism minister enlists diaspora

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22
TOURISM

Cyprus had over 3.2 mln visitors in ’22