EBRD invests $60 mln in Skouries mine project

Hellas Gold and its parent Eldorado Gold Corporation on Wednesday announced they had reached an agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to provide financial support worth $60 million for the development of the Skouries gold and copper mine project.

The Skouries mine includes both gold and copper fields and has a life expectancy of around 20 years, with an estimated annual production of an average 140,000 gold ounces and 67 million lb of copper.

The project is expected to create around 1,400 job positions in the region and another 800 during construction works.

Construction works began in early 2023 and are scheduled to last around two-and-a-half years.