ECONOMY CYPRUS

Nicosia cuts companies’ taxes further

Nicosia cuts companies’ taxes further

Cyprus’ Cabinet approved several important measures on Wednesday, including a bill on tax rebates for businesses for energy upgrades, an extension of the tax payment deadline and a suspension of the obligation to file tax returns for individuals with a taxable income below 19,500 euros.

According to Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, the Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Ministry of Finance regarding a bill aimed at diversifying the income tax and promoting green initiatives.

The bill allows for tax deductions on capital expenditures related to energy upgrades and savings by businesses, reducing operating costs while fostering a green economy, which is a key government objective.

Under the new bill, there will be an increased capital rebate of 7% for improving the energy efficiency of buildings, compared to the previous 3% rate.

Investments in machinery and equipment linked to renewable energy systems, as well as technical systems to enhance energy efficiency, will receive an increased capital rebate of 20%. Moreover, new electric commercial vehicles, taxis and buses will enjoy an increased capital rebate of 25%.

Taxation Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus seals Dutch deal on taxation
FINANCE MINISTRY

Cyprus seals Dutch deal on taxation

Nicosia to expand list with 0% VAT
CYPRUS

Nicosia to expand list with 0% VAT

Cyprus cuts VAT to 0% for certain products
ECONOMY

Cyprus cuts VAT to 0% for certain products

Nicosia may slash some VAT rates
CYPRUS

Nicosia may slash some VAT rates

EU pushing Cyprus on home VAT bill
PROPERTY TAXATION

EU pushing Cyprus on home VAT bill

Cyprus fuel tax extended to May 4
ECONOMY

Cyprus fuel tax extended to May 4