Unemployment rate drops to 11.2% in April

Greek unemployment rate fell to 11.2% of the workforce in April, from 12.7% in April 2022, but slightly up from 11.1% in March 2023, the country’s independent Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

The number of unemployed people totaled 527,706 in April, down 11.9% from April 2022, but up 0.9% from March 2023.

The unemployment rate among women was 15% (16.8% in April last year) and among men it fell to 8.3% from 9.6%. The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group fell to 27.4% in April from 32.3% in April 2022 and in the 25-74 age group it fell to 10.3% from 11.7%, respectively.

The number of employed people was 4,166,984, up 1.6% from April 2022 and down 0.9% from March 2023.