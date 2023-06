Inflation was significantly lower in Greece than in the eurozone last month, as Eurostat’s provisional estimates for May showed that Greece’s EU-harmonized consumer price index read 4.1% against a mean rate of 6.1% in the euro area.

In April Greece’s EU-harmonized index had come to 4.5%. The Greek rate was the fifth lowest in the eurozone last month.

May’s eurozone inflation rate was the lowest of the last 12 months, down from 7% in April.