Shipping minister visits Piraeus port for long weekend exodus

The shipping and island policy minister of the caretaker government, Theodoros Kliaris, visited the Port of Piraeus on Friday ahead of the long weekend, when traffic to the islands peaks for this month.

In comments, Kliaris underlined that tourism has got off to a good start this year, adding that the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy, along with the port authority, are making every possible effort to ensure the orderly operation of the ports.

As many as 21 ferry departures were scheduled for Friday from Piraeus to the Aegean islands.