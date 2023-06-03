Most Greeks have less than 1,000 euros in the bank

Almost three out of four Greeks (72.5%) have bank deposits of no more than 1,000 euros.

The savings of that vast majority of depositors amount to €2.69 billion, corresponding to 1.4% of total deposits.

On the other hand, 0.7% of households and businesses have deposits of more than €100,000 each, which add up to €80.6 billion and correspond to 42% of total savings.

In fact, deposits above €100,000 increased in 2022 compared to 2021 by 13.9% or by approximately €7 billion, while deposits below €100,000 increased in the same period by 3.79% or by about €5 billion.

In 2022, 12.4% of depositors had savings between €1,000 and €5,000, 13% from €5,001 to €50,000, and 1.4% from €50,001 to €100,000.

In total at the end of 2022 household and business deposits amounted to €191.87 billion compared to €179.97 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 6.61%.