ECONOMY

Most Greeks have less than 1,000 euros in the bank

Most Greeks have less than 1,000 euros in the bank

Almost three out of four Greeks (72.5%) have bank deposits of no more than 1,000 euros. 

The savings of that vast majority of depositors amount to €2.69 billion, corresponding to 1.4% of total deposits. 

On the other hand, 0.7% of households and businesses have deposits of more than €100,000 each, which add up to €80.6 billion and correspond to 42% of total savings. 

In fact, deposits above €100,000 increased in 2022 compared to 2021 by 13.9% or by approximately €7 billion, while deposits below €100,000 increased in the same period by 3.79% or by about €5 billion. 

In 2022, 12.4% of depositors had savings between €1,000 and €5,000, 13% from €5,001 to €50,000, and 1.4% from €50,001 to €100,000. 

In total at the end of 2022 household and business deposits amounted to €191.87 billion compared to €179.97 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 6.61%.

 

Economy Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cards near 40% of spending
ECONOMY

Cards near 40% of spending

EU plans cheaper electronic transactions
ECONOMY

EU plans cheaper electronic transactions

‘Greek banks are safer’
PREM WATSA

‘Greek banks are safer’

Housing scheme gets under way
SOCIAL POLICY

Housing scheme gets under way

Local credit system is steady
BANKING

Local credit system is steady

Piraeus Bank credit benefits young farmers
ECONOMY

Piraeus Bank credit benefits young farmers