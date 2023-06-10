Pension hike for many retirees due

Agencies at the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) are running two parallel projects, in addition to the issuance of the pending pensions: main, auxiliary and retirement lump sums. They are the recalculation of tens of thousands of pensions that, due to a lack of software and data, had not been calculated based on the “Vroutsis law” of 2019, and the calculation of the increased pensions of those who had parallel social security.

According to information, in the vast majority of those cases the backlog will be cleared by this fall, leaving behind only a few very difficult cases, for which there is no evidence, as a result of which special handling is required.

Regarding the issue of the recalculation of approximately 150,000 pensions, according to information, the EFKA services now have the necessary automations and by fall will proceed with payment of the new, recalculated pensions.

What will likely remain pending is a number of former OAEE pensions for which the required data is not available. They will have to be recalculated in a statistical way, which, however, requires the issue of a ministerial decision and may be delayed further.