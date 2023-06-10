Aegean and Cyprus Airways join forces with code-sharing agreement

In a significant move aimed at enhancing connectivity and offering improved travel options, Aegean and Cyprus Airways are preparing to announce a strategic cooperation through a code-sharing agreement. The formal announcement is scheduled to take place at an upcoming press conference next week, where executives from both airlines will outline the details of the partnership.

Insider sources familiar with the matter have revealed that the code-sharing agreement will enable the two airlines to share flight codes, allowing customers to purchase tickets for flights operated by either carrier. This cooperative practice, widely employed in the aviation industry, serves to bolster market presence and competitive capacity.

Of particular interest is the selection of destinations that will be included in the code-sharing arrangement and how this collaboration will impact the flight offerings of both airlines. While code sharing typically favors larger carriers, it can also expand the reach of smaller airlines by extending their network of available destinations.

Aegean, recognized as a prominent player in the region, is slated to operate flights to a remarkable 165 destinations across 46 countries in 2023. The airline boasts an extensive fleet of 76 aircraft, which includes the technologically advanced Airbus A320 and A321 neo models. With ten bases strategically positioned in Greece and abroad, Aegean experienced a remarkable surge in passenger traffic, achieving a noteworthy 50% increase during the January-May period compared to the same period in 2022. Impressively, the airline transported over 5 million passengers.

Meanwhile, Cyprus Airways, operating with two Airbus A320 aircraft, currently offers scheduled flights to a network of eighteen destinations. Among the cities served by the airline are Beirut, Tel Aviv, Yerevan, Paris, Dubai, Rome, Zurich, Prague, Santorini, Skiathos, Rhodes, Preveza, Iraklio, and Cairo.

The code-sharing cooperation between Aegean and Cyprus Airways holds tremendous potential for both airlines. By expanding their joint network, the partnership will pave the way for enhanced connectivity and a wider array of travel options for passengers. Further details regarding the agreement, including specific destinations and operational aspects, will be unveiled during the forthcoming press conference. [Kathimerini Cyprus]