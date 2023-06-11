ECONOMY PROPERTY

New objective values already outdated

New objective values already outdated

The spread between the taxable rates of properties, known as “objective values,” and market prices is widening again, just two years after the last adjustment of the former, which started applying from January 2022.

This development is recorded mainly in the expensive areas of the center of Athens and the southern and northern suburbs of the capital.

Now, in good downtown areas, sale prices are more than double the official zone prices.

For example, a detached house in Plaka of 177.06 square meters recently sold for almost double its objective value. The property was purchased for 1.5 million euros, or €8,472/sq.m., when the zone rate in the area is €4,800/sq.m.

Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Slashing of VAT on Cyprus homes approved
PROPERTY TAXATION

Slashing of VAT on Cyprus homes approved

Landlords’ peculiar ways
PROPERTY

Landlords’ peculiar ways

Investment grade will boost realty
PROPERTY

Investment grade will boost realty

ENFIA dropped 40% for most
PROPERTY TAXATION

ENFIA dropped 40% for most

Green short-term rentals blossoming
PROPERTY

Green short-term rentals blossoming

Foreign buyers going rural
PROPERTY

Foreign buyers going rural