Stability Pact flexibility is on the line

A more flexible Stability Pact, adapted to the particularities of each country, which will impose fiscal prudence but not lead to suffocation, leaving fiscal space for investments, especially for the green and digital transition, is what has emerged from the Commission’s proposals and will be discussed by the EU finance ministers on Thursday in Luxembourg.

Once again, Germany made sure to torpedo the negotiations just before they started: Finance Minister Christian Lindner told the Financial Times on Friday there was no margin for agreement at the moment, as Germany insists on faster rates of debt reduction for member-states and refuses bilateral contracts with member-states, suggesting these will lead to excessive relaxation and will not be reliable. Germany, by contrast, proposes reducing the debt of overindebted countries by 1% of GDP each year, regardless of the course of the economic cycle.

If this seems plausible in the current context, in which inflation and growth are “erasing” debt at much faster rates than 1% of GDP (Greece cut it by 23.3% in 2022), the same is not true in a recession, when states like Greece would struggle.