Construction of new central intercity bus station at Eleonas given green light

The Environment and Energy Ministry has given the green light for the construction of a new central station for intercity buses in the Eleonas district of Athens. The project received approval after the environmental terms were approved.

With a budget of 100 million euros, the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry will oversee the construction of the new bus station, which will replace the existing ones on Kifissos Avenue and Liosion Street. Strategically located next to the Eleonas metro station and several bus stops, it will serve as a major public transport hub for traffic entering and leaving the capital. Not only will it accommodate intercity buses, but it will also cater to international bus travel.

The new bus station will consist of four buildings, including a conference center and a hotel. It will feature security checkpoints similar to those found in airports, 70 designated spaces for intercity buses, as well as various shops and services. Anticipated to handle over 40,000 passengers daily or up to 15 million passengers annually, it will also offer parking facilities, taxi ranks, metro services, and bus services.

For the convenience of passengers, the station will provide an arrivals/departures lounge, ticket offices, and other essential services. Additionally, there will be designated areas for luggage and goods handling, facilities for drivers, an international travel zone, ample parking space for coaches and private cars, dedicated coach facilities, and outdoor areas for the public to enjoy. [AMNA]