ECONOMY PRIVATIZATION

Grimaldi lands Iraklio port after Igoumenitsa

Italian group Grimaldi, which controls 100% of Minoan Lines, bid 80 million euros for 67% of the Iraklio Port Authority and is acquiring a second Greek port of international interest.

The financial offer of the Italian group values the entire share capital of the largest port of Crete at €120 million.

The same investor also acquired 67% of the Igoumenitsa Port Authority for a price of €84 million months ago.

The offer for Iraklio is multiple times the fair valuation made by an independent appraiser on behalf of state asset fund TAIPED and almost double that of the other candidate, the GEK Terna/AVIAREPS consortium, sources say.

Privatizations

