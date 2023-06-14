ECONOMY

Greek mid-caps on display at Geneva roadshow

Greek mid-caps on display at Geneva roadshow

Athens Stock Exchange Group (HELEX) on Tuesday launched a series of international roadshows to promote listed medium-capitalization companies to European institutional investors for the first time.

The first roadshow took place on Tuesday in Geneva and will be followed by roadshows in Paris (June 22) and Frankfurt (October 31).

Organized in cooperation with CF&B Communication, the Geneva roadshow included 13 listed companies: Athens Water, Austriacard, Briq Properties, Cenergy, Dimand, Elvalhalcor, Entersoft, Hellenic Exchanges, IPTO, Kri-Kri, Piraeus Port, Profile and Thrace Plastics.

At least 70 meetings with Swiss funds and institutional investors were organized.

 

Special Event Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Commerce expert says companies must become more flexible and customer-oriented
ECONOMY

Commerce expert says companies must become more flexible and customer-oriented

‘Greek-French relations have more room to grow’
ECONOMY

‘Greek-French relations have more room to grow’

CEO Initiative to take place Thursday at Grande Bretagne
ECONOMY

CEO Initiative to take place Thursday at Grande Bretagne

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit
ECONOMY

Digital shift and skills in focus at Beach Summit

Fiber optics across Greece
TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Fiber optics across Greece

EU countries amend draft proposal on gig workers’ rights, companies unhappy
ECONOMY

EU countries amend draft proposal on gig workers’ rights, companies unhappy