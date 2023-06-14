Greek mid-caps on display at Geneva roadshow

Athens Stock Exchange Group (HELEX) on Tuesday launched a series of international roadshows to promote listed medium-capitalization companies to European institutional investors for the first time.

The first roadshow took place on Tuesday in Geneva and will be followed by roadshows in Paris (June 22) and Frankfurt (October 31).

Organized in cooperation with CF&B Communication, the Geneva roadshow included 13 listed companies: Athens Water, Austriacard, Briq Properties, Cenergy, Dimand, Elvalhalcor, Entersoft, Hellenic Exchanges, IPTO, Kri-Kri, Piraeus Port, Profile and Thrace Plastics.

At least 70 meetings with Swiss funds and institutional investors were organized.