ECONOMY

Optimism grows among management consultants in Greece

Management consultants are more optimistic over the course of the Greek economy, the Hellenic Association of Management Consulting Firms (SESMA) said in a report released on Monday.

The GRe+1 index rose to 42.6% in the first quarter of 2023 from 30.6% in the fourth quarter of 2022, and 26.8% in the corresponding period last year.

The spectacular jump in the index is related to an increase in the economic climate index in the first three months of the year.

Management consultants are more optimistic about the country’s economic growth rate this year, with developments in the unemployment sector, while they remained optimistic over developments in investments and exports.

Business

