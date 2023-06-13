ATHEX: Seven out of seven for the bourse index

The fresh decline of US inflation helped the Greek stock market reverse its midsession losses and close Tuesday with some gains for more stocks, though the market appears to be suffering from growth fatigue at this stage. After all, this was the seventh day of benchmark expansion in a row. Traders dropped a gear, as the trading volume showed, waiting for the verdicts from central banks on their interest rates.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,266.31 points, yet another nine-year record, adding 0.23% to Monday’s 1,263.38 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.24% to end at 3,079.06 points.

The banks index slipped just 0.01%, as Alpha dropped 0.57%, Eurobank eased 0.23%, Piraeus edged up 0.07% and National grew 0.78%.

Aegean Airlines augmented 2.20% and Sarantis advanced 1.73%, while Autohellas parted with 1.79%.

In total 56 stocks showed gains, 44 registered losses and 27 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 95.5 million euros, down from Monday’s €130.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.90% to close at 117.41 points.