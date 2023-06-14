ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Rising streak continues for another day

The Greek bourse continued on its up ward trajectory on Wednesday, breaking yet another nine-year record through the support of mid-caps and non-banking blue chips. Athinon Avenue was on the same page as most eurozone bourses, which followed Tuesday’s Wall Street rally. This was the eighth consecutive session of gains for the main index, which is now eyeing the 1,300-point milestone.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,274.54 points, adding 0.65% to Tuesday’s 1,266.31 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.44% to end at 3,092.48 points and mid-caps improved 1.15%.

The banks index earned 0.43%, as National grew 1.24%, Piraeus grabbed 0.73% and Eurobank fetched 0.26%, while Alpha dropped 0.38%. Viohalco soared 4.45%, Jumbo increased 2.98% and Quest Holdings augmented 2.46%, though Mytilineos parted with 1.92%.

In total 72 stocks secured gains, 30 posted losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 102.5 million euros, up from Tuesday’s €95.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.69% to 116.60 points. 

Stocks

