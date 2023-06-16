Salary raises planned for civil servants

The planning for the new salary system for civil servants, which New Democracy has promised, is oriented toward increases that will exceed 10% for low-paid workers and will be limited to 2-3% for high-paid workers.

In addition, reinforcements of liability allowances are planned, as well as increased allowances for children. It is reported that it will be one of the first bills to be passed by the government if New Democracy is elected, since it must be put into effect from January 1, 2024 and the State General Accounting Office must be prepared before that.

The 650,000 civil servants will see increases in their salaries for the first time since 2009. According to a study by the civil servants’ union (ADEDY), it is estimated that the reductions during this period were 17.1% on average, as their holiday bonuses were abolished.

The previous government has promised – and included in the Stability Program it submitted to the European Commission at the end of April – a net cost increase of 500 million euros. The gross increase, together with social security contributions and employee taxes, amounts to €700 million. Given that the payroll totals €13 billion euros (including allowances and other benefits, but without travel allowances and allowances for heavy or unhealthy work etc), the increase resulting from the €500 million averages out at 4%. The low-paid, however, will benefit to the tune of more than double that percentage and the high-paid will get less, plus benefits, if they hold a position of responsibility.

In fact, as ND spokesman Akis Skertsos recently said, civil servants’ salary increases have already started this year, with a series of benefits. The abolition of the solidarity levy for civil servants amounts to €202 million, while the abolition of the 1% withholding in favor of the Civil Servants’ Welfare Fund corresponds to €80 million. The reform of the salary of state doctors carries a cost of €65 million, while the regulation of salary issues of the armed forces will be €58 million. Performance incentives are seen having an annual cost of €50 million and reforming the list of professions that comprise heavy and unhealthy work €75 million.

All of the above add up to approximately €530 million. Together with the €700 million of gross costs from the reform of the uniform salary of civil servants, they add up to €1.23 billion.