ATHEX: Losses break benchmark’s rising streak

After eight consecutive sessions of growth the benchmark of the Greek stock market finally yielded some ground on Thursday, though its losses appear too insignificant to deduce any conclusions about an end to the upward momentum at Athinon Avenue. A notable number of blue chips actually continued to advance, pointing to more records in the next few days, with the general election just over a week away.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,269.07 points, shedding 0.43% from Wednesday’s 1,274.54 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.30% to end at 3,083.35 points.

The banks index eased 0.38%, as Alpha dropped 1.28%, Piraeus gave up 0.86% and National fell 0.73%, while Eurobank grew 0.95%.

Aegean Airlines declined 2.14% and Lamda Development conceded 1.89%, but Viohalco improved 1.15% and Motor Oil collected 0.84%.

In total 35 stocks notched up gains, 64 suffered losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 90.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €102.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.54% to close at 117.23 points.

