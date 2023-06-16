ATHEX: Index hits highest level since 2014

The Greek stock market rebounded after Thursday’s respite to post a fresh nine-year high on Friday with the help of most blue chips, though not banks. The June triple witching sent turnover soaring, along with the upcoming rebalancing of the indexes.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,277.56 points, adding 0.67% to Thursday’s 1,269.07 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.26%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.79% to end at 3,107.72 points, but the banks index contracted 0.53%, on National shedding 2.23%, while Alpha climbed 0.13% and Eurobank earned 0.10%.

Among the other blue chips, Mytilineos soared 3.64%, Motor Oil earned 2.75%, OPAP collected 2.43%, Titan Cement augmented 2.38%, Ellaktor fetched 2.13% and OTE telecom grabbed 1.94%, as Sarantis declined 3.38% and Aegean Airlines parted with 1.79%.

In total 66 stocks secured gains, 41 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 186.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €90.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.76% to close at 118.12 points.