ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Index hits highest level since 2014

ATHEX: Index hits highest level since 2014

The Greek stock market rebounded after Thursday’s respite to post a fresh nine-year high on Friday with the help of most blue chips, though not banks. The June triple witching sent turnover soaring, along with the upcoming rebalancing of the indexes.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,277.56 points, adding 0.67% to Thursday’s 1,269.07 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 1.26%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.79% to end at 3,107.72 points, but the banks index contracted 0.53%, on National shedding 2.23%, while Alpha climbed 0.13% and Eurobank earned 0.10%. 

Among the other blue chips, Mytilineos soared 3.64%, Motor Oil earned 2.75%, OPAP collected 2.43%, Titan Cement augmented 2.38%, Ellaktor fetched 2.13% and OTE telecom grabbed 1.94%, as Sarantis declined 3.38% and Aegean Airlines parted with 1.79%.

In total 66 stocks secured gains, 41 sustained losses and 19 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 186.3 million euros, up from Thursday’s €90.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.76% to close at 118.12 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Losses break benchmark’s rising streak
STOCKS

ATHEX: Losses break benchmark’s rising streak

ATHEX: Rising streak continues for another day
STOCKS

ATHEX: Rising streak continues for another day

ATHEX: Seven out of seven for the bourse index
STOCKS

ATHEX: Seven out of seven for the bourse index

HELEX to promote Greek mid-cap companies in international roadshows
ECONOMY

HELEX to promote Greek mid-cap companies in international roadshows

ATHEX: Index rises for a sixth day in a row
STOCKS

ATHEX: Index rises for a sixth day in a row

ATHEX: Weekly rise of 3.6% on local bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Weekly rise of 3.6% on local bourse